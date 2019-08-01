Big Brother spoilers: Could live feeds conversation lead to blindside? Who gets evicted tonight?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds have hinted that there could be a blindside eviction taking place on Thursday night. That would certainly raise the excitement level of the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Sam Smith and Kathryn Dunn are on the block right now. As of Thursday morning, the plan was to evict Sam. It was a plan that would have given a majority vote to save Kathryn. But maybe that won’t happen after all?

Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews were seen having a chat on the live feeds. Jackson indicated to Jack that it might be time to start thinking about going after Christie Murphy.

Jack already has a final three deal with Christie and Tommy Bracco. So, of course, he took this chat with Jackson back to his primary alliance.

Who is getting evicted on Big Brother tonight?

Jack, Christie, and Tommy have started to fear that there is a link outside of the house between Jackson, Kathryn, and Holly Allen. That added some fuel to a conversation that they then had on Thursday afternoon.

Before the live feeds were turned off to prepare for the Thursday night episode, it appeared that the trio of Jack, Tommy, and Christie might try to flip the vote.

They could have then approached Nick Maccarone, Cliff Hogg, and Nicole Anthony about saving Sam this week.

A lot is now up in the air regarding who is getting evicted on Big Brother tonight. It could very well be either Kathryn Dunn or Sam Smith going home. It will all depend on what has taken place with the live feed cameras turned off.

Make sure to tune in for the August 1 episode to find out what happens. This eviction is going to be the final person from the BB21 cast who fails to make it to the jury. So it’s a huge deal for the person who survives this eviction vote.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.