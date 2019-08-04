Big Brother voting poll: Who should go on field trip?

Big Brother voting poll results will help dictate which BB21 cast member leaves the house. The Big Brother Field Trip takes place next week, potentially hurting the game of one of the houseguests.

At the end of the last episode, host Julie Chen Moonves informed viewers that there was a twist coming. She had been hinting at it for more than a week, but producers hadn’t revealed the details yet. They have now.

CBS viewers and live feed subscribers have been asked to vote on which houseguest they feel should participate in the field trip. The top three vote-getters will have to leave the house and take part in it.

.@winston_hines is back from @loveislandusa, and all caught up on #BB21. Find out who he thinks will take home $500,000 this season! pic.twitter.com/N098j6Bewt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2019

What happens during Big Brother Field Trip?

Three houseguests will participate in a special challenge. The winner of that challenge will gain safety for the week. The person who finishes in second place will receive a punishment. But the person who finishes in last place is going to become the third nominee for the week.

Where is Big Brother voting poll taking place?

CBS has a hidden page where America’s Vote is taking place. It isn’t easy to find from the main page for the show, but it can be accessed here. On the page are images all the 11 current cast members.

To vote for one of them, it is as easy as clicking on their image. Fans can vote up to 10 times each day, all the way until the morning of August 9. This means everyone can also vote on more than one houseguest.

Funny costumes, cool dance moves, and an evicted Houseguest. Catch up on what you missed in the #BB21 house this week: https://t.co/Yhu7mq3r7V pic.twitter.com/OUBE8s23Hf — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2019

It could be very interesting to see who fans decide to target for the field trip. One person is going to get rewarded with some important safety for the week, which could serve as a huge advantage.

The houseguests don’t know about the Big Brother voting poll yet, but they are in for a surprise when Julie Chen Moonves decides to let them know. So, if you want to weigh in on the voting, go make your voice heard.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night on CBS.