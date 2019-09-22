Big Brother 21 spoilers from Saturday reveal who won Part 2 of the final HOH. The CBS live feeds helped with that revelation, as two of the houseguests had been battling it out during the day.

Jackson Michie won Part 1 of the final HOH. That challenge took place late Thursday evening, with the final three houseguests participating in it after the episode had come to an end.

With the ways that the rules work for the final HOH, it meant that Nicole Anthony and Holly Allen would be competing in Part 2. Late Saturday, the live feeds were turned off at the challenge began.

The feeds just came back on, revealing to subscribers who had won Part 2. As a reminder, the Part 2 winner will play in Part 3 of the final HOH Competition during the season finale on Wednesday night (September 25).

#FAQ feeds down for Part 2:

BB20 approx 6pm to 9pm

BB19 approx 3.30pm to 9.45pm leaked pic looks like it could be a night comp – the sun is just setting here in the west pic.twitter.com/d7gsvMY0xv — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) September 22, 2019

Big Brother 21 spoilers: Who won Part 2 of the final HOH?

Holly just won Part 2 of the final HOH. When the feeds came back on, Holly and Jackson could be seen celebrating. Nicole was in the RV crying, probably dreading some unwanted hugs coming from Jackson in the near future.

Now that the first two parts of the final Head of Household Competition have been played, the CBS live feeds may get a tad boring for subscribers. There could be a lot of naps taking place over the next few days.

Then, during the season finale, Jackson and Holly will play Part 3 of the final HOH Competition. The winner of it will get to decide who they want to sit next to them for the BB21 jury vote. It seems very likely that the final two is now going to be Jackson and Holly.

There is still time left to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest. The voting page is open and you can choose anyone from the Big Brother 21 cast to possibly win the $25,000 prize.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother 21 season finale airs on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.