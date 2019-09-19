How to vote on Big Brother America’s Favorite Houseguest, BB21 vote open

The Big Brother vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest has begun. Host Julie Chen Moonves let viewers know during the Thursday night episode that it was time to weigh in on who should win the honor though the BB vote.

This is not the chance for CBS viewers and live feed subscribers to have a voice on what has taken place during the summer 2019 season of the show. Which Big Brother 21 cast member deserves to be AFH this year?

The BB vote is pretty easy to do, as a website is set up where fans can vote up to 10 times per day. Not all of the votes have to be placed on one houseguest, especially if a fan had more than one favorite during the season.

How to vote on Big Brother America’s Favorite Houseguest

The Twitter post below was shared by the show in an effort to spur voting. It provides a direct link to the BB vote, allowing users to have easy access to make their voices heard.

With regard to how the BB vote is going to work, fans have until the morning of the season finale to have their voices heard. The cutoff time for voting is 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 25. That’s 12 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. CT for fans in different time zones.

The AFH winner gets a $25,000 prize for their efforts this summer. It isn’t a requirement that the person was actually good at playing the game, but rather that they provided some enjoyment to the people watching at home.

In recent polls conducted by fan sites, Nicole Anthony has been denoted as the most popular houseguest. Will she retain that title if she doesn’t make it to the final two? For fans who aren’t aware, the final two are not eligible to win AFH, as they are already getting a nice payout from the show.

Make sure to head over to the CBS Big Brother site to weigh in on who you feel should win the BB vote and AFH this summer.

Big Brother 21 season finale airs September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.