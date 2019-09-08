Big Brother payouts: How much do Big Brother contestants get paid?

The Big Brother payouts for the summer 2019 season are now on the horizon. It’s almost time to name the BB21 winner and reward the players who spent nearly 100 days on this game.

Each summer, a group of houseguests is brought in by producers to compete for a $500,000 prize. The prize is a little lower for the celebrity version of the show, where they play for $250,000 in a shorter winter season.

Following the latest episode of the show, there are only five people left competing for the grand prize for the BB21 cast. Holly Allen, Cliff Hogg, Nicole Anthony, Jackson Michie, and Tommy Bracco are all hoping for the huge payday.

What are the Big Brother payouts?

Winning the season lands that contestant $500,000. The person who finishes in second place gets a nice $50,000. In addition to those prizes, the fans get to vote for America’s Favorite Player, who gets $25,000 on the side.

Two houseguests have been leading a lot of the polls conducted to see which houseguest America loves the most this summer. It could be a good hint at who will win AFP during the September 25 season finale.

How much do Big Brother contestants get paid?

This is where it gets a bit tricky. Each Big Brother contestant gets paid to be on the show. They get a stipend for the time that they are on the show, but that isn’t information that is revealed to the public at large.

One of the recent rumors has stated that the Big Brother stipend is $1,000 per week for each of them. If they are sent home, like Isabella Wang and Sam Smith, that stipend ends. But making it to the jury house extends the time that they are earning a paycheck from the show

Making it to the jury or staying inside the house until the end guarantees that each person leaves the show with a bigger paycheck. If someone self-evicts though, they don’t get the Big Brother payout they could have made by sticking things out.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.