Big Brother recap: Episode 33 revealed new HOH, return of Bayleigh

The Big Brother recap comes from Sunday night on CBS. Season 21, Episode 33 covered what took place after the Double Eviction episode, but also what happened during the commercial breaks of that night.

Jessica Milagros had been evicted first, giving an exit interview to host Julie Chen Moonves on the way out. Then, it was Christie Murphy who got evicted, taking her turn in the chair with Julie.

Only five houseguests remained, with Jackson Michie, Nicole Anthony, Cliff Hogg, Holly Allen, and Tommy Bracco each hoping they could still be named the Big Brother 21 winner and take home that $500,000 prize.

Big Brother recap: Episode 33

It took until about 17 minutes of the episode to finally get to what took place after Christie was evicted. That included a Diary Room session with Tommy, who said that he “started the game with an army” and that it was down to just him.

Nicole was shown going to the Storage Room to get her prize for winning the Head of Household Competition. As the Double Eviction HOH, she wasn’t going to get the HOH Room to herself, as it would soon be time to crown a new person in charge. She got a fun HOH basket, including several new unicorns.

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C return

Two members of the BB20 cast returned to host the latest HOH Competition. Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C let the houseguests know that they were still together and that it was time to battle to become the HOH.

After watching videos, it was time for the houseguests to answer questions about them. Could they remember what they had just heard? Nicole had to sit it out as the outgoing HOH.

Jackson Michie won the Head of Household Competition. He was able to wrestle the power right back and that meant he could then nominate two people for eviction.

Nomination Ceremony

Jackson nominated Tommy Bracco and Cliff Hogg for eviction. There weren’t many choices left, as they were now in the final five, and it appeared that his primary target was going to be Tommy.

That brings an end to the Big Brother recap for Episode 33. For readers who want to jump ahead, we know who won the Power of Veto this week and how that could impact the nominees on the block. It will be officially revealed during the Wednesday night episode.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.