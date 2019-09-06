Watch the Jessica Big Brother extended interview, BB21 cast messages

The Jessica Big Brother interview from Thursday night has been released in an extended version. Following her eviction from the BB21 house, Jessica Milagros sat down with host Julie Chen Moonves one more time.

Two people were evicted during the night, though, with Christie Murphy following Jessica right out that door. Both of them will go to the jury house and prepare to vote for the winner during the season finale.

When Jessica was speaking with Julie before the episode came to an end, she seemed to be pretty nervous. She didn’t understand what Julie was asking at times, and at other times she appeared very confused.

Jessica predicted that Jackson Michie would be following her out the door, but this may be because she never really had a grasp on what alliances had been formed in the game.

She had been out of the loop since the all-girls alliance failed almost immediately.

Jessica Big Brother interview: Extended version

The extended interview between Jessica Milagros and Julie Chen Moonves is shared below. In it, Jessica states that she was closest to Nicole Anthony and Christie Murphy in the game. She also speaks about how she felt she accomplished her goals inside the house.

Jessica was proud of going from banishment to taking down Jack Matthews, to lasting 80 days in the game. Check out the full interview to see everything she had to say and how she reacted to her goodbye messages.

BB21 jury grows by two

The BB21 jury now consists of Jessica Milagros, Christie Murphy, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Kathryn Dunn, and Jack Matthews. That’s enough people to start guessing who they might vote for during the season finale.

It’s also starting to feel like the jury is going to be very bitter. Ask Paul Abrahamian and Tyler Crispen how well that went over for them the past three years.

Here is the Christie Murphy exit interview for fans who want to watch it.

