Big Brother 21 cast reveal information: Spoilers, rumors finally addressed today

The Big Brother 21 cast reveal takes place today. It’s a day that fans have been waiting for and it has finally arrived.

Former houseguest Jeff Schroeder has announced that he will be presenting cast interviews online. It’s a return to what he has done for the show in the past. The announcement was met with a lot of excitement on social media.

When is Big Brother 21 cast reveal?

The Big Brother 2019 cast will start getting revealed on Monday, June 17. Schroeder stated that it all starts at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. That’s when the first cast interview will be available to the fans.

It hasn’t been stated whether or not the show will stagger the release of the interviews or if they will all be available at the same time. Either way, Monday is a big day for the latest installment of the reality competition show.

I get so happy once Big Brother shows up on my DVR!! #Countdown2BB21 🙌👁️🏠🗝️ — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) June 12, 2019

Where will Big Brother 21 cast reveal take place?

Everything will be available on the CBS live feeds for the show. By using the CBS All Access application on Monday morning, subscribers will get to see the cast interviews as they are made available to the public.

This is when all of the various Big Brother 21 spoilers and rumors that have been advertised or leaked online will either be confirmed or denied. And there has been a lot of unconfirmed information on social media.

With the release of the BB21 cast names, it should also give a clearer picture of what the summer 2019 theme is going to entail. For last summer, a tech theme was used, which included a Hacker getting set loose on the house for two weeks.

Want to meet the #BB21 Houseguests before anyone else? Get an early introduction exclusively on the #BBLF on Monday, June 17 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT: https://t.co/yASNSP5Zrz pic.twitter.com/c5vU03ahZw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 15, 2019

It’s a very big deal that the day has finally arrived and it is likely going to lead to some renewed interest in the show. The BB21 hashtag might reach its peak of popularity until the first two episodes roll around next week. Make sure to tune in so you don’t miss anything in regard to the cast reveal!

Big Brother 21 returns to CBS with a season premiere on Tuesday, June 25.