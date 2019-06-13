Big Brother 2019 live feeds to play big part in Season 21

The Big Brother 2019 live feeds are already getting a lot of promotion from CBS. For Season 21 of the reality competition show, the feeds will be used even before the premiere episode airs.

It was recently announced that former houseguest Jeff Schroeder is returning to the show. Jeff revealed that he is doing the pre-show interviews again, introducing new contestants to the public.

The BB21 cast interviews will start going live on Monday, June 17 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. That’s when the real debate about the new houseguests will get started on social media.

What are the Big Brother live feeds?

The CBS All Access application provides more than just additional shows from the network. It also serves as a portal for viewers to get inside the Big Brother house. This allows for additional interaction outside of the regular episodes.

#StrangeAngel, @CBSBigBrother, your favorite movies, and the biggest events of the summer are all coming this June to #CBSAllAccess. IT'S ON. https://t.co/XGbxoFni4j pic.twitter.com/CpuFDhTDeS — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) May 29, 2019

By subscribing to the Big Brother live feeds, fans can watch the houseguests interacting many hours of the day. Most episodes of the show get pre-taped from footage that fans have been able to watch online.

What is the purpose of the live feeds? For fans to get more contact with the houseguests, to see what they are each like outside of the hour-long episodes, and to enjoy the summer-long season even more.

Endurance Competitions on Big Brother live feeds

Sometimes the show will end an episode with an Endurance Challenge still taking place. It either runs long or was never intended to be finished during the episode. Through the live feeds, a lot of times viewers can watch everything take place in real-time. It’s a way to find out the new HOH at times.

The feeds aren’t exactly 24/7 like advertised, as they get turned off for Nomination Ceremonies, Veto Meetings, and Veto Competitions, but it does provide more for fans to watch each season. This is where the arguments, fights, and disagreements are typically seen before they make it to an episode on CBS.

According to the schedule for the BB21 cast, the Big Brother 2019 live feeds should get turned on for the evening of Wednesday, June 26. Viewers should expect access following the West Coast viewing of Episode 2, so roughly 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET that night.

But don’t forget to get those feeds up and running for the BB21 cast interviews that will be presented on June 17.

Big Brother 2019 debuts on June 25 at 8/7c on CBS.