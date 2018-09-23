Big Brother 20 Tangela showmance: Will Tyler and Angela survive outside of the Big Brother house?

Big Brother 20 is slowly coming to an end. There are only two more episodes left and one of them is the live finale.

Thursday night, Angela was evicted from the Big Brother house. She was sent to the jury house, leaving Tyler without her. Will this be the end of Tangela, or will the showmance continue outside of the game?

The Tangela showmance wasn’t even a thing through most of the game. While both Tyler and Angela have made googly eyes at each other, it wasn’t until the final few weeks of Big Brother that the two finally took the next steps.

Both have said they love one another, but, do they mean it?

A Big Brother showmance ending in a happily ever after is possible, but will Tangela get that? There are a lot of factors that will play into this, including what happens the first few days outside of the house.

A lot of Big Brother fans have been talking about Tangela and whether they are real or if they were just playing the game. Of course, it was likely a little of both given the circumstances and getting to the end. Level 6 was always first and Tyler proved that over and over.

There is a huge fan base that is shipping Tangela already. There are quite a few Big Brother couples already so it’s not a far stretch.

Will they be the next Jody — Jessica and Cody? Don’t forget the sweetest Big Brother couple, Jeff and Jordan.

Other Big Brother couples that are still together include Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas from Season 12. Also, Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones who both were featured on Season 13 as well as Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who didn’t date on Season 18 but are now engaged.

Watching Tangela get split up this week was tough, but they will be reunited in just a few more days. If what they told each other is true, there may be a shot for this couple outside of the Big Brother house.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.