Big Brother 20 spoilers: Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel get engaged during house visit

Big Brother 20 just had an incredibly surprising event happen. This morning, the live feeds were shut down for hours leaving viewers to wonder what was going on.

Speculation ran rampant about a self-eviction (Sam has threatened to do that more than once), but that was not the case. In fact, today was a special occasion for all of the houseguests as they got to be a part of something special for the fandom.

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel have been dating for quite some time now. Both appeared on Big Brother 18 though at the time she was romantically linked to fellow houseguest Corey Brooks. The two split shortly after the season finale.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo remained friends outside of the Big Brother house for months before their friendship developed into more. They began dating in June of 2017 and now, they have exciting news.

View this post on Instagram maybe one day…. #inthefeels A post shared by Victor Arroyo III (@elfitvic) on Aug 17, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT

While the feeds were down for hours today, it appears that Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel visited the Big Brother house. They weren’t the only ones as Derrick Levasseur, Josh Martinez, and Paul Abrahamian were also in attendance.

It looks like Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel are engaged! There was a message on the wall in the Big Brother house congratulating the couple. During several of the conversation on the feeds, the houseguests talked about being there for Nicole’s proposal.

maybe Victor was there too? Kaycee and Haleigh only mentioned Derrick and Nicole 🤔💍❓ pic.twitter.com/nz8gsYiWvB — hamsterwatch #bb20 🐹⌚️ (@hamsterwatch) September 7, 2018

The big event will likely air on an upcoming episode of Big Brother. Nominations have not been made yet as this morning was dedicated to the engagement event. All of the houseguests appeared to be in awe of the group of former houseguests, talking a lot about it since the live feeds have returned.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.