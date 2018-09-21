Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who goes home on BB20 — Tyler or Angela?

It’s near the end of Big Brother 20 and the last live eviction before the BB20 finale will bring us down to the last three houseguests. JC is the HoH so he moves forward no matter what. Who will come with him?

JC’s nomination speech was epic. He put up Tyler and Angela, pulling no punches as to why he put them there.

He’s been gunning for Angela for weeks and finally got his chance after finally pulling off his first Big Brother competition win of the season after Sam was voted into the jury house.

Big Brother spoilers revealed that Kaycee was able to pull off another PoV win this week. That means she also won’t be going home and will be joining JC in the final three.

The BB20 live eviction

The only question we have to answer now is whether Tyler or Angela will join them. One of them is definitely going to jury though, ending the Tangela showmance and their final two deal.

Kaycee is the lone voter this week and she will choose who goes home. Some have speculated that she’ll vote Tyler out since he has been pulling the strings for Level 6 throughout most of the summer. Plus, she’s close with Angela, who also has made the most enemies in the house.

After giving an epically long speech and talking about the 19 combined competitions won between the remaining three Level 6 members, Kaycee chose to evict Angela.

That means the final three houseguests of Big Brother 20 are JC Monduix, Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen. Great job to all of you!

Meanwhile, in the jury house

After a commercial break, Big Brother cut to the jury house and gave viewers a glimpse into what’s going on with the sequestered houseguests. Everyone seemed to be having a great time together when Scottie rejoined the group.

From inside the mansion where the eliminated BB20 contestants are staying, the group is looking very rested and ready to see who wins. Haleigh also was seen coming into the house and then announcing the double eviction.

According to Rockstar, Kaycee is playing the best game. She has no enemies and she’s been a PoV monster in recent weeks, only giving up one Power of Veto competition out of the past six weeks.

If Kaycee makes it to the top two, whoever stands beside her is going to have a really hard time convincing the jury to pick them. It seems to be the consensus in the house that Kaycee is the frontrunner because Tyler and Angela “have too much blood on their hands.”

When Brett walks in as the second half of the double eviction, the rest of the jury don’t seem all that excited. Brett explained that his alliance “burned” him and that he shouldn’t have told Tyler his secrets. Yeah, he should have known better.

When Sam makes her way to jury, everyone seems shocked by why? Considering the issues with Sam throughout BB20, she seemed to be in good spirits despite having been sent packing.

Vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

The winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest will be announced during the live finale next week. Voting starts now so be sure to go vote for your favorite BB20 houseguest!

Voting is all done online at the CBS website. Those wishing to cast their vote can click here and vote up to 10 times per day.

Voting closes on September 26 at 9 am PT, the day of the live BB20 finale. The winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize.

The Big Brother 20 live finale airs on Wednesday, September 26 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.