Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who did Tyler nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 20 is almost to the end. Last night, week 10 of the competition began and so far, it looks like a boring week is in store for viewers complete with predictability.

After watching Faysal be evicted last night, Haleigh was all alone in the Big Brother house. Week after week, their alliance was picked off one by one.

Scottie won the jury battle back, with Faysal and Bayleigh being close contenders. Because that happened, the Big Brother crew had to put up the Head of Household competition after the battle back was over.

After what felt like forever, it was revealed that Tyler won Head of Household. Level 6 (now 4) is in power again, leaving the nominations incredibly predictable. Tyler isn’t going to go after his own alliance with so many other options in the house.

Haleigh and Scottie needed the HoH win, but they didn’t prevail. Scottie is the obvious choice for nomination given that he was able to get back into the house and play the game again.

Tyler decided to nominate Haleigh and Scottie for eviction. There is still the Power of Veto to play, but Level 6 (now 4) is definitely sitting pretty moving forward.

