Big Brother 20 spoilers: Was Faysal or Haleigh evicted?

Big Brother 20 is winding down. There are eight houseguests left in the house, and one will be leaving tonight.

Angela won the Head of Household competition last Thursday night. She ended up with almost a perfect score, which was impossible to beat. With that, Level 6 (now 4) is in power again.

The nominations were not shocking. Angela decided to put up Faysal and Haleigh against each other, ensuring one of them would be sent to the jury house to join Bayleigh, Rockstar, and Scottie.

There was one shot to save their life in the Big Brother house, and that was the Power of Veto. Unfortunately, Kaycee was the PoV winner and kept the nominations the same.

Going into the live eviction, Haleigh has been told Faysal is the target. She is confident that she is staying, but will all the votes fall her way? The Big Brother houseguests voted as follows:

Tyler- Faysal

Brett- Faysal

Sam- Haleigh

JC-Faysal

Kaycee- Faysal

By a vote of 4 to 1, Faysal was evicted from the Big Brother house.

Last week, Julie Chen announced there would be a jury battle back. Now, the four evicted houseguests will be trying to win their second shot at winning Big Brother. When that happens, there will be eight houseguests back in the game.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.