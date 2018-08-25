Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who did Angela nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 20 has a lot going on. Week 8 of the game saw Faysal get his own alliance member evicted during his Head of Household reign.

Week 9 of Big Brother 20 officially began last night as Scottie was evicted from the Big Brother house. Faysal was the only one not eligible to compete in the HoH competition, which meant there were pretty good odds for Level 6 (now 4) to snag the win moving forward.

The Head of Household competition was supposed to play out on the feeds, but that was not the case. There was reportedly issues with the props used in the competition and the game was interrupted a few times while the Big Brother houseguests were playing.

After nearly two hours, it was revealed that Angela had won the competition. That put Level 6 (now 4) back in power. Now, viewers were wondering who she would decide to put up, knowing full well that Tyler was not even an option.

As it turns out, Angela nominated Faysal and Haleigh for eviction. This isn’t the end of the road for them though. They each will have a shot to play in the Power of Veto competition tomorrow. If either wins and takes themselves off the block, another nomination will be made.

Remember, there is also going to be a jury battle back next week, allowing one of the four evicted jury members to have another shot at the game. Whoever is sent packing this week will join Bayleigh, Rockstar, and Scottie in battle.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.