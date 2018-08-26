Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto during week 9?

Big Brother 20 has gotten off to a good start. Level 6 (now 4) is looking pretty safe for the week, which means that their dream of being final four might be attainable.

After Faysal made a mess of his Head of Household and sent Scottie to the jury house, things have become clear for Haleigh. She knew what was going to happen this week, and now, she is the only one who can save herself.

Angela ended up taking the power this week after her Head of Household win. She ended up having the highest number with her ball, no one actually ended up with a hole in one.

Nominations happened last night. Angela put up Faysal and Haleigh for eviction. With the way the numbers will fall, one of them will be leaving the Big Brother house this week.

Julie Chen announced that there will be a jury battle back this week. Bayleigh, Rockstar, and Scottie will join whoever is evicted Thursday night and have a shot at getting back in the house.

The Power of Veto is the only way to save the nominees after the Head of Household does nominations. Playing for the chance to change or keep the nominations the same are Angela, Faysal, Haleigh, JC, Sam, and Kaycee. Haleigh chose Sam to play for her and the others were pulled by luck.

After waiting hours for the Big Brother live feeds to return, it was revealed that Kaycee won the Power of Veto. Now, fans will have to wait and see what will happen on Monday when they hold the PoV ceremony.

