Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who won Head of Household week 10?

Big Brother 20 is marking week 10 with a houseguest who returned. Scottie won the jury battle back, and now, he is in it to win it.

The battle back was played in the backyard, which means that the houseguests had time to converse inside while production gets everything set up. There is a lot riding on this competition for Scottie and Haleigh.

Currently, there are eight houseguests left in the game. Plenty of final two deals have been made but how many will be honored remains to be seen. At this point, it is time to start playing for number one and that could cause some upset in the house.

As the competition gets underway, it could be a while before anyone is crowned Head of Household. It is the spinning competition where you have to stand on a disk and hold on to a rope for dear life.

Angela is the outgoing Head of Household and is not eligible to play. If Tyler wins, she will be safe because of their undercover showmance. If anyone else wins, she could be in trouble.

With the competition completed Tyler is the new Head of Household. With the finale in less than a month, it is time to make a big move.

