Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who did Faysal nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 20 has just entered week 8. There have been so many losses for one side of the house, but they have now conquered winning Head of Household two weeks in a row.

Last night, Rockstar was sent to join Bayleigh in the jury house. Level 6 (now 4) still has the numbers to last in the game. With everything against the other side of the house, this week could help even the playing field if things are done right.

Faysal won Head of Household last night. His height and quickness contributed to the winning, allowing him and Haleigh to remain safe for another week.

Talk of nominations began last night as Faysal and Haleigh celebrated in the HoH room. There were plenty of names thrown around, but Scottie came up at nearly every turn.

What they don’t know is that Scottie was the lone vote to keep Rockstar in the house. Everyone believes it was Sam who voted against the house, but that was not the case.

With Faysal and Haleigh in position to make a huge move, the initial chatter made it seem like they would be playing things safe this week. Wouldn’t nominating Tyler make the most sense?

The official nominations were Brett and Scottie. This wasn’t a huge move for Faysal, but it was at least a shot at Level 6 (now 4).

Tomorrow, Zingbot will be making his appearance and the Power of Veto competition will be related to him.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.