Big Brother 20 spoilers: Zingbot is headed to zing the houseguests

Big Brother 20 is slowly coming to an end. With only 10 houseguests left competing for the coveted prize, some of the favorite parts of the game are coming up.

Everyone wants to know when Zingbot will be arriving. This is one of the most talked about events during Big Brother. The robot has doled out some pretty insulting things, and each year, fans eat it up.

After tonight’s live eviction, week 8 will officially begin. Either Rockstar or Kaycee will be sent packing, leaving one side of the house down a number. Whoever is chosen to leave will miss Zingbot’s appearance this week.

This Saturday, Zingbot will be appearing in the Big Brother house. Of course, we will have to wait to see what he has to say about the houseguests until next Wednesday night. He always appears on the Power of Veto day, and this year will be no exception.

Hearing the zings from Zingbot is going to be fun for both the viewers and the other houseguests. This moment is an important one in the game, especially for super fans.

There is plenty of good material for Zingbot to work with, especially given the madness that has unfolded in the house so far. Several social media posts have been regretful that Kaitlyn was evicted prior to this grand event.

With everything hanging in the balance until tonight’s Head of Household competition, the nine left to hang out with Zingbot will be considered the lucky ones. With Tyler still in the house, fans are looking forward to seeing what his zing will be.

Sam is still struggling with being in the Big Brother house. Zingbot will have to tread lightly with her or else she may just be pushed over the edge she has been teetering on.

Saturday will be a big day in the Big Brother house with Zingbot’s arrival already planned.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.