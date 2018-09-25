Big Brother 20 spoilers: JC shows viewers what poor sportsmanship is

Big Brother 20 ends tomorrow night. It has been a long journey for the 16 houseguests who entered the house back in June. With only three remaining, the last few days have been tense.

The first two parts of the Head of Household competitions have already been held. Both were endurance, something that JC was not happy about at all. In fact, he has been complaining about how unfair it was over and over again.

Tyler won the first part of the Head of Household competition which ensured him a spot in the final HoH on finale night. He beat out Kaycee and JC to hang tight while they had to battle it out during part two.

Kaycee ended up winning the second part of the final Head of Household competition. She will compete against Tyler live tomorrow night. JC is stuck in the house while his fellow houseguests sit pretty and wait to perform on finale night.

JC to Tyler- I want to be top two with you so bad. Even if she wins and she picks me, that’s not the goal. I dont want to sit there with Kaycee and lose to her #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 24, 2018

JC has been a poor sport, making comments about how the second part of the final Head of Household on Big Brother should have been mental. He feels like he would have beat Kaycee and have a shot at winning the whole game had they given them a mental challenge.

JC- I’m so nervous. I cant even sleep at night. I 100% thought I was going to make it Part 3. I just cant believe they did that competition. Tyler- You cant worry about things you cannot control. JC- It sucks though #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 24, 2018

At this point, it looks like regardless of who wins the final Head of Household, Tyler and Kaycee will be the ones who face the jury live. JC is going to be incredibly upset to finish in third place and if by some chance he is chosen to face the jury with one of the other houseguests, it would send shockwaves through the viewing community.

The Big Brother 20 season finale airs Wednesday, September 26 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.