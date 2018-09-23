Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who will battle it out in the final Head of Household?

Big Brother 20 is almost over. The final three have battled it out for the right to play in the live final Head of Household competition.

Tomorrow night, Big Brother viewers will get the chance to see what the jury has to say about who has played the best game so far. JC, Kaycee, and Tyler are the final three but only two of them will face the jury on Wednesday night.

Part one of the Head of Household competition was endurance. It was obviously not geared toward JC to win and it ended up being a battle between Tyler and Kaycee.

Ultimately, Tyler was victorious and automatically ended up earning a spot to compete on finale night in the final competition.

The second part of the Head of Household competition has already been played. JC and Kaycee faced off and ultimately, Kaycee was victorious. Now JC will have to sit pretty until finale night and hope whoever wins the final competition will take him to the final two.

This season has been full of ups and downs and now, three houseguests will be standing alone on finale night. Whoever wins the final competition will choose who they sit next to and that decision is the biggest one in the entire game.

Who will be facing the jury on Wednesday isn’t clear yet, but both Tyler and Kaycee have a lot to lose if they choose the wrong partner to bring. Everything is riding on this, and one wrong move could cost someone $500,000.

The Big Brother 20 finale airs Wednesday night at 9:30/8:30 on CBS.