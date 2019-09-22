Between Two Ferns: The Movie filming location: Is Flinch, NC and Flinch Public Access Television a real place?

Zach Galifianakis unleashed his full-length film Between Two Ferns this weekend where he road trips across the country to score his own network show.

In Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Zach Galifianakis is filming a documentary called Behind the Ferns. Funny or Die frontman Will Ferrell tells Galifianakis he must make a quest to Los Angeles and do 10 interviews to acquire his dream show. He does so with celebrities such as Keanu Reeves, John, Legend, and even Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

But in the film, Galifianakis’s interviews are filmed in Flinch, North Carolina at a station called Flinch Public Access Television.

Is this where Between Two Ferns is filmed? Is Flinch Public Access Television a real station? Here is everything to know about the town from this series.

Is Flinch, North Carolina and Flinch Public Access Television a real place?

Those expecting to plan their next vacation in the blissful location of Flinch, NC might be in for a disappointment. The town does not exist, nor has it ever existed from what it seems.

Why did Galifianakis choose to make up an entire make-believe town for his Netflix movie? Probably because he could. And he probably chose the name “Flinch” because the interviews he conducts on Between Two Ferns causes his guests to have said reaction.

And because the town does not exist, it’s a safe bet Flinch Public Access Television is made-up as well.

Production filming location details remain unknown on whether they used a North Carolina location. There are details about where Between Two Ferns typically films its interviews.

Where is Between Two Ferns filmed and produced?

There are two things to know as far as the filming location of Between Two Ferns: The Movie as well as the internet show produced by Funny or Die. The first thing is that Funny or Die’s production office is in Los Angeles and the comedy campus is quite impressive.

The second thing is that Galifianakis lives in Los Angeles and was seen in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee at a local bakery called Royal Donuts in the episode. Chances are with him being close by the offices of Funny or Die that he wouldn’t fly to North Carolina to film short interviews.

This is not to say North Carolina was not utilized for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. However, one could assume most of the interviews in the film were probably done in Los Angeles. At the very least, we know for sure they were not done in the made-up Flinch.

Regardless of where the interviews occurred, the internet show remains a work of comedic genius, and the Netflix film is further proof of this.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is now streaming on Netflix.