Between Two Ferns: The Movie: What is Peter Dinklage’s net worth?

Between Two Ferns: The Movie has finally blessed the Netflix platform with Zach Galifianakis’s celebrity roasting routine played out in a 90-minute format.

The film features a lot of celebrity appearances, such as Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves, John Legend, and so many more. But one such cameo has the internet laughing as well as researching the star’s wealth.

And that celebrity is none other than Tyrion Lannister himself, Peter Dinklage. In the movie, he is portrayed as being a person of extreme wealth. But is this true?

Here is what to know about Peter Dinklage’s net income outside of Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie: What is Peter Dinklage’s actual net worth?

In the film, Zach Galifianakis is desperate to earn a spot on network television from everyone’s favorite funnyman, Will Ferrell. He of Funny or Die. Ferrell has Galifianakis conduct 10 interviews across the United States, and meet Ferrell in L.A. to make the case for a network show.

Galifianakis comes close to losing this dream when he nearly runs out of money while on the road, but he comes up with a genius plan to avert disaster… rob Peter Dinklage, the famous actor from Game of Thrones, who, thanks to the show’s popularity, now has massive amounts of wealth that Zach Galifianakis decides is his (and his crews) for the taking.

Dinklage owns Faberge eggs that Galifianakis decides will net him more than enough money to continue pursuing his dream on the road if he can get his hands on them. In pursuit of this, his assistant, Carol Hunch (played by Lauren Lapkus), steals multiple Faberge eggs from Dinklage for Galifianakis so that he and his crew can continue on the road.

But is Dinklage really as wealthy as the film portrays? Is Dinklage really wealthy enough to own multiple Faberge eggs? While it is an exaggeration of the truth, Dinklage is not in financial ruin.

mcconaughey, keanu, chance, brie, letterman, rudd, legend, hamm, steinfeld, awkwafina, latifah, cumberbatch, thompson, dinklage and galifianakis. Between Two Ferns: The Movie is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/ednEhF0nZT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 20, 2019

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dinklage is currently worth $15 to $16 million, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at. And considering that he made $1.2 million per episode in Season 8, this actor is definitely doing well for himself.

Considering that the average price for a single Faberge Egg is $5.5 million, according to PBS, it remains unlikely that Dinklage, as wealthy as he is, is as wealthy as he appears in the film.

Dinklage is the perfect star to put in this role, considering his stellar acting career, and his role in the cultural phenomenon that was Game of Thrones. Between Two Ferns: The Movie was only made better by his appearance. Dinklage definitely knows what he’s doing in front of the camera, no matter what genre of television he is in. Netflix’s Between Two Ferns movie is no exception.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is now streaming on Netflix.