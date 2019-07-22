Bobcat Goldthwait and Jerry Seinfeld: What name was censored on the Bridget Everett episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee?

Jerry Seinfeld is not a name that is commonly heard when thinking of the term “rivalry” or “feud.” But in one of the latest episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the commonly subdued comedian rails against another person in the industry. This is highly unusual considering Seinfeld usually has a laid back presence.

However, when Seinfeld is roasting the mystery comedian in the Bridget Everett episode, the name is censored out, leaving most Netflix viewers wondering who this person is that Seinfeld despises so much.

Well, considering the clues here is the possible comedian that was censored from the episode and why Jerry Seinfeld feels so bitter about this mystery comedian.

What name was censored on the Bridget Everett episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee?

Judging from history, the comedian in question is none other than Bobcat Goldthwait. The reason for this is Seinfeld and Goldthwait’s feud has extended as far back as 1995.

The first shot was fired by Goldthwait in an interview with The Spokesman-Review where the comedian took a shot at Seinfeld for dating very young women saying:

Here is this creepy Scientologist guy (dating) teenage girls — which I don’t care about one way or another. What I find creepy is that people are convinced he lives in that apartment, and those are his wacky friends. They don’t like each other; they’re actors paid to pretend they like Jerry Seinfeld. He’s a weird guy. But everybody thinks he’s normal and I’m weird.

No doubt this started the animosity between the comedians and has spiraled a grudge from Seinfeld over the years.

And to compound the issue, Goldthwait did not stop there. Even more recently with The Baltimore Sun, the comedian took a jab at one of his current stand-up specials saying Seinfeld no longer has to earn laughs. Here is the quote:

I watched that Jerry Seinfeld movie about stand-up (Comedian). I don’t know, man. Sitting around with a bunch of guys, slaving over a new ‘clapper’ joke? For God’s sake. People are gonna think all comics are crazy, because here’s a guy with $450 million, bummed out because he can’t get laughs at an Improv. Crazy! Dude, if it bums you out, don’t go on stage. You’ve got $450 million. You can pay these people to clap.

Needless to say, those are some harsh words directed at Seinfeld and it makes sense why the wealthy comedian might harbor some resentment.

There are also hints from the episode that point to the censored name being Goldthwait. For example, Seinfeld points out that the mystery person had to use an accent to be funny. Bobcat Goldthwait is famously known for his weird accent on-stage and his awkward character persona. So, all the signs point to it being him.

Either way, it’s abundantly clear that censoring his name just sparked more curiosity over the feud rather than killed it. And one could predict that Goldthwait will eventually have an answer back to Seinfeld’s attacks on the comedian in the weeks ahead.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 6 is now on Netflix.