Charles Levin: Who was the missing Seinfeld actor whose remains were reportedly found in Oregon?

Authorities in Grant Pass, Oregon, said on Sunday that they have found a body that could be the remains of the missing Seinfeld actor Charles Levin. The actor who worked on shows like Seinfeld, Designing Women and L.A. Law disappeared mysteriously last week.

According to a statement by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, search crews found a body in the vicinity of a remote road in Selma, Oregon, that could be the body of the missing actor best known for his roles in TV shows such as Alice, Hill Street Blues, Seinfeld and Night Court.

The search for the 70-year-old actor began after his son, who lives in Los Angeles, reported to Oregon authorities last Monday that he hadn’t heard from his father for several days. Levin as reportedly moving to a new home when he suddenly went missing last week, KTVL reported.

After pinging Levin’s phone, search parties focused their search on a remote area of Josephine County, northeast of Salem, the Department of Public Safety said, according to KCBY.

Oregon State Police troopers later reported that a local resident spotted Levin’s car, an orange 2012 Fiat, abandoned on a remote road on Saturday. His pet pug Boo Boo Bear was found dead in the car.

After hours of combing the rugged terrain in the vicinity of the abandoned car, the searchers finally found a body they believe to be Charles Levin. The body was immediately sent to the medical examiner to confirm the identity and confirm the cause of death.

Who is Charles Levin?

Charles Levin was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 12, 1949.

He is best known for playing Eliot Novak in the TV series Alice (1983-1985). He also played Eddie Gregg in a recurring role on Hill Street Blues (1982-1986). He appeared in the pilot episode of The Golden Child (1986) and played the Mohel in Seinfeld Season 5, episode 5, titled The Bris (1993).

Levin guest-starred in several other TV shows, including Tales from the Darkside (1983-1988), The Facts of Life (1979-1988), and Family Ties (1982-1989). He played Officer Bob in two episodes (1987-1988) of Punky Brewster, and Robert Caporale in L.A. Law.

He appeared in Night Court (1984-1992), NYPD Blue (1993-2005), Law & Order (1990-2010), and Murphy Brown (1988-2018).

His film credits include Annie Hall (1977) and Manhattan (1979). He played Paul in Between the Lines (1977) and Dr. Levy in Rush It (1978).

Other roles include John Cairn in The Seduction of Joe Tynan (1979), Dr. Rechtin in Deal of the Century (1983), Dr. Raymond Sawyer in the TV movie Do You Remember Love (1985), and CIA dentist in The Man With One Red Shoe (1985).

His final movie role was in A Civil Action (1998) in which he played the Geologist.

Levin was married to Katherine DeHetre who died in 2007 in an auto accident.