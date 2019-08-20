Bachelor In Paradise star Christian Estrada has moved on with another reality star

Christian Estrada didn’t find love on Bachelor In Paradise this season and he didn’t get a chance to explore more relationships beyond Nicole because he got into a physical fight with Jordan Kimball. As the ABC production team doesn’t condone violence, they were both sent packing during Monday’s episode.

But it sounds like he may have found a new love interest, as he was reportedly seen on a date at Disney World with former 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson.

The two were spotted on Saturday, August 17 at the Florida theme park. While they haven’t made their relationship public, it sounds like they had a great day. Both shared updates on their Instagram Stories as per US Weekly, but no photos on their feed.

In fact, the only photo we could find on their Instagram pages was one where they are both present, but not engaged in conversation.

Ashley Martson is known for her role on 90 Day Fiance, where she shared her story about her relationship with Jay Smith. She filed for divorce from him back in April of this year for the second time but this one looks like it’s going to stick.

Maybe fans should give Christian a warning about hurting Ashley. As we’ve previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Ashley said she could have helped get Jay out of jail sooner if she wanted and her rep said that keeping her former fiancee Jay Smith in an ICE immigration detention center in hopes of getting him deported to his native Jamaica was payback for everything he put her through.

In addition, Ashley has also dealt with a cheater. She claims that Jay cheated on her with a “stripper girlfriend,” and as Monsters & Critics covered back in July 2019, this isn’t the same woman he had sex with at a barbershop. It was this revelation that ended their marriage.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.