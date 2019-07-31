Everything we know about Jay Smith’s ‘stripper girlfriend’ as told by Ashley Martson

Ashley Martson is done with 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and she’s done with Jay Smith.

Now, she’s spilling all the tea on her estranged husband and his new girlfriend, whom she refers to as his “stripper girlfriend” who is not the same woman that he had sex with at the barbershop bathroom, a revelation that ended their marriage.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Ashley Martson didn’t hold anything back when asked about Jay Smith and the cheating drama that played out on the TLC show this season.

She even went in on Jay’s alleged girlfriend, whom Ashley calls his “stripper girlfriend” before correcting herself and citing her career change to bottle girl.

One thing Ashley did confirm is that the girl she is referring to while speaking with Domenick Nati is the same girl who opened the GoFundMe for Jay after he was arrested.

Her name is Kayla Ann O’Brien and in the GoFundMe description, she calls herself Jay’s “close friend” but according to Ashley, she’s so much more!

In fact, Ashley told Domenick Nati that Kayla may actually be pregnant.

While Ashley didn’t present any hard evidence, she did say that Jay’s sister Poochie posted about how she was expecting a niece or nephew soon, causing her to believe that Jay got someone pregnant while he was out breaking his marriage vows.

In any case, here’s what else we learned about Kayla but keep in mind that this is what Ashley has to say about her.

Ashley confirmed it wasn’t Kayla who Jay had sex with at the barbershop bathroom. That was someone else, but she did claim that he knew Kayla by that point so it sounds like he may have been cheating on her with more than one person.

The (former) 90 Day Fiance star said that the one time she’s seen Jay since June, while they were in court, Kayla was with him and she couldn’t tell if she was pregnant or not.

Ashley also claimed that Jay was blowing kisses at Kayla in the courtroom and that Jay’s “stripper girlfriend” sent her video evidence that she and Jay were together for at least the past several months, possibly even as far back as January 2019.

That’s a lot to take in!

When asked if Jay had been physically abusive, Ashley decided she didn’t want to talk about it. She said there was a “lot of abuse” in their relationship but that she wanted to keep the details between them.

She also told Domenick Nati that you have to have some pretty good evidence to even get a judge to grant a PFA order, which she was granted and Jay Smith did violate.

In fact, it was that violation that landed Jay Smith behind bars and led to his current ICE detention.

Ashley also said she could get him out of the detention center now but then explained why she chose not to do that. Meanwhile, his “stripper girlfriend” Kayla has been doing her best to get Jay out of jail and to help keep him in the U.S.