90 Day Fiance’s Jay Smith found guilty at NFP hearing, Ashley Martson confirms he’s getting deported

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are never, ever getting back together. This 90 Day Fiance couple called it quits for the second time earlier this year after yet another cheating scandal that rocked Ashley’s world.

As TLC viewers watch their relationship implode each week, things went from bad to worse in real-time and ultimately, Ashley filed for a PFA (Protection from Abuse) that Jay promptly violated.

After learning that he violated the order, reportedly because he posted something on social media about Ashley, Jay made arrangements to turn himself in but what happened next is definitely not what he was expecting.

Jay thought his trip to jail would be quick and that after seeing a judge about the PFA violation, he’d be right back out on the streets but that’s not what happened.

Instead, the judge handed Jay over to ICE, who carted him off to an immigration detainment center until it could be determined if he would be deported or not.

On Wednesday, just two weeks after going to jail, Jay Smith had his day in court and according to In Touch, he was found guilty for violating the PFA.

His punishment for that ended up being a sentence of one day in jail and a $100 fine but he’s still got big legal problems because of his ICE detainment.

While Jay would normally already be free because he’s already served that day in jail plus some, he was sent back to detainment to deal with the immigration portion of his arrest and it’s not looking good for him right now.

While it’s not entirely clear what will happen to Jay, we do know that Ashley didn’t file for an adjustment to his green card status after the two got married so technically, he’s in the U.S. illegally.

Because of that, Ashley claims that he’s not going to be let free in the U.S. again and has doubled down on claims that Jay will stay behind bars until he is deported back to his native Jamaica.

“Due to the criminal charges, I am told he will not get to go in front of an immigration judge,” Ashley told In Touch.

How long it might take for the 90 Day Fiance star to be sent back to Jamaica is anyone’s guess. Ashley claims that the process can take a long time and that in Jay’s case, it will take at least a couple of months and could even take up to a year for Jay to be sent back home.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.