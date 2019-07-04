Jay Smith Instagram scrubbed, GoFundMe asking for help with lawyer amid deportation drama

Jay Smith didn’t want to leave the U.S., and he didn’t plan on being handed over to ICE when he turned himself late Tuesday night.

Now, the 90 Day Fiance star is being held in an immigration detention center with no idea when he’ll see a judge, according to a new GoFundMe set up for Jay Smith and shared on his Instagram account.

In fact, whoever cleaned up Jay Smith’s Instagram account clearly wants us to focus on the GoFundMe for her friend.

All other photos have been removed from the social media page with just Jay’s mugshot on the main page and the Instagram stories as well as a new GoFundMe link in the bio.

The caption on Jay’s only Instagram photo reads, “Jay needs our help!! Link in bio! 💔😪 #freejay.”

Jay’s GoFundMe organizer is listed as Kayla Ann O’Brien, who refers to herself as a “close friend of Jay.”

In the GoFundMe, Kayla explains that Jay is being held in the York County Prison detention center and that it could be months before he’s even seen by a judge.

She also paints Jay out to be a poor foreigner who was preyed upon and exploited for reality TV and claimed that he was still waiting to be paid for his appearances.

Additionally, Jay Smith’s GoFundMe claims that the 90 Day Fiance star “fears for his life” should he be returned to Jamaica.

Jay fears for his life if he is returned to Jamaica.. he is now seen as a traitor who has turned his back on his people and they will assume he has money since he was in America and on an American TV show so that keeps him at a continuously high threat for his safety if he is returned home.

With a total goal of $5,000, the fundraising page raised $255 in the first two hours.