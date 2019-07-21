Jay Smith’s deportation is ‘payback’ says estranged wife Ashley Martson’s rep

There’s clearly no love lost between 90 Day Fiance stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith. She filed for divorce back in April for the second time and has been warning those who follow her about his upcoming deportation ever since.

When Jay turned himself in earlier this month for violating her protection from abuse order, he thought he was going to get right back out of jail. The joke was on him though because Jay was turned right over to ICE, who put him in an immigration detention center until they can determine if he will be deported back to Jamaica or not.

Before Jay’s arrest, Ashley was talking a lot of smack about his impending deportation and in a Q&A just before he was taken into custody, she said that Jay’s deportation was already scheduled for August (though that has been disputed by those close to him).

Then, just after Jay was taken into custody, Ashley made it clear by way of a representative that she wasn’t really worried about what might happen to him now.

“Ashley feels as though Jay made his own bed,” her spokesperson Johnny Donovan told Us Weekly. “Ashley has been suffering for a long time — it’s payback. Jay thought she was joking, but no. He made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.”

With the divorce filed and Jay behind bars, there’s not much more story for Ashley Martson to tell on 90 Day Fiance or any of the spinoffs. That could be why she said her goodbyes to fans on Instagram ahead of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.