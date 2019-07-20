Ashley Martson quits 90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith still in custody

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All is coming and Ashley Martson wants viewers to know this will be her last.

After all, Ashley filed for divorce from Jay Smith, who is currently sitting in an ICE detainment center as he continues to fight being deported back to Jamaica.

On Friday, Ashley posted photos of herself with the camera crew and added a long message about her time with the show and how much she appreciates those who have supported her.

“As the show is approaching the final episode, I wanted to take time to say I appreciate all the support and love from the fans,” Ashley wrote. “I was given an opportunity that many wish for and I am grateful for that. I was given the chance to let the world take a sneak peak [sic] into my life and even though it didn’t end how any one wanted or anticipated, it’s not something I regret or would take back!”

“I’m sure next season won’t disappoint and you will get the opportunity to meet new couples and follow their Journey!” she continued. “It’s time to step away from the show and focus on whats most important. I have been given so many amazing opportunities from this show and I will be forever thankful to @tlc and Sharp Productions. The amount of support I have received majorly outweighs the hate and I appreciate every message that you so kindly took time out of your day to write me.”

Ashley Martson also revealed that she learned quite a bit about herself after being thrust into the spotlight amid several scandals involving herself and Jay while they were a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

She also said she will be taking some time to work on herself.

Fans learned from Ashley’s health struggles as her Lupus caused more than one hospital stay since becoming a reality TV star. They also learned of the trauma she suffered as a result of being kidnapped and raped years prior to joining the show.

While Ashley didn’t outright say “I quit”, she made it clear that she won’t be coming back for more 90 Day Fiance drama.

If she did, she’d have to do it single anyway, much like Jonathan Rivera, who gives his side of the story but doesn’t actually appear as an official cast member on anything currently airing.

Ashley and Jay’s divorce was filed for the second time in April after another cheating scandal made it clear that it was time to walk away.

Then, in July, Jay was arrested for violating Ashley’s protection from abuse order after posting about her to Instagram, which he was ordered not to do.

That arrest resulted in his detainment in an ICE detention center as his immigration status gets sorted out and authorities determine if he will be deported back to Jamaica or not.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.