Are Lacey and Shane from Love After Lockup pregnant? They may have answered that on Instagram!

Love After Lockup couple Lacey and Shane may have dropped some hints about what their future holds. Things have taken a serious turn for them after the most recent episode, so what is the next step.

A while back, we found out that Lacey and Shane ended up getting married over the summer. On top of that, they bought a house together. While Love After Lockup episodes are still showing her torn about who she ends up with, it is most definitely Shane.

Lacey has gotten a lot of comments regarding her plastic surgery. She has been shy about showing off her body and she looks different than she did even a decade ago. Her money is made by working as a cam girl, something she has been doing for a while. Now, it looks like Shane may be joining her in the business and making some extra money.

Yesterday, both Lacey and Shane posted photos of them together. She tagged her with “daddy” and he tagged hers with “mommy.” This had sparked some questions about whether the couple is expecting a baby together.

If so, this would be the third Love After Lockup baby conceived while filming that would be publicly known. Brittany and Marcelino welcomed their daughter Zoila and Michael and Sarah welcomed their second little girl, Rayne, as well.

If Lacey is expecting, she likely won’t be able to confirm it. Love After Lockup cast members sign NDAs and they are enforced. The hints about a baby on the way weren’t lost on eagle-eyed fans, and now, everyone wants to know if that is what is happening.

Despite all of the chaos that has happened, Lacey and Shane have found a way to get their happily ever after. There have been no reports of any more trouble with the law, which is more than most Love After Lockup couples can say.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.