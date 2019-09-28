Lacey on Love After Lockup: What did she look like before plastic surgery?

Lacey from Love After Lockup has taken viewers by storm. Not only is she currently juggling two felons, but she is also a webcam girl. Her appearance has been heavily discussed, especially after seeing footage of her straddling Shane on the bed in the hotel room.

She was introduced with John, a man she has known since high school and he plans to parole to her home. Then, Shane popped up and she went and spent time with him and has said that her feelings for him are growing.

Now, Lacey has a decision to make, one that was made more complicated given that John may be the father of her daughter.

As far as plastic surgery goes, Lacey had some work done. Back in 2016, she posted on Twitter that she had work done by Dr. Miami. He is the Snapchat plastic surgeon who often streams his surgeries.

The procedure she had done was a Brazilian butt lift, something he specializes in. Of course, that makes sense after Love After Lockup viewers went nuts following her nearly-naked hotel scenes with Shane.

And go check out @TheRealDrMiami snapchat to see my 1 week post op booty 🍑 — Lacey Love After Lock Up (@italianqueen757) June 10, 2016

🍑 pic.twitter.com/3SePLuDWfH — Lacey Love After Lock Up (@italianqueen757) June 11, 2016

There have been other enhancements made to Lacey’s body as well. While there aren’t many before pictures, Starcasm dug up a few photos which appear to be from a photoshoot where Lacey was a brunette with chunky blonde highlights. Her face looks significantly different and her lips aren’t nearly as full.

I miss it ☀️ pic.twitter.com/PZXgGA8KBU — Lacey Love After Lock Up (@italianqueen757) April 25, 2016

Working as a webcam girl has forced Lacey to keep her body in shape, even with the enhancements she chose to have done. She looks quite different than she did even three years ago via her photos on social media.

Love After Lockup spoilers reveal that Lacey is now a married woman, but who did she choose? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.