Angela Simmons ‘split’ from baby daddy Sutton Tennyson features on Growing Up Hip Hop

Angela Simmons’ reported split from her baby daddy Sutton Tennyson takes center stage in new scenes from Growing Up Hip Hop.

It was rumored earlier in the year that the pair, who got engaged back in April 2016, had decided to go their own ways.

It came after Angela posted a cryptic message on her Instagram saying: “If you hever find yourself fake smiling…walk away.”

Tennyson had also not been pictured on her Instagram for several months and there had been a distinct lack of bling on her ring finger in her pictures.

More of Angela’s posts since then HAVE seen her wearing her engagement ring — which it was claimed earlier in the season she may have bought herself — adding to the confusion as to whether her and Sutton have split or are still together.

The new GUHH scenes shed more light on the pair’s relationship as a bombshell hits their engagement plans. Angela had said last year that she was thinking about a wedding special this summer — but that doesn’t seem to have come about.

To make things even more complex, Angela and former flame Romeo Miller — Master P’s son — have been getting pretty cosy on this season of Growing Up Hip Hop. We asked last week whether the pair could possibly still end up together.

This week’s Growing Up Hip Hop episode sees Angela gets jealous when Romeo brings along a sizzling supermodel to a photoshoot.

Romeo recently posted a gushing post about Wilhelmina model Kiana Alexis on his Instagram, alongside a picture of the pair together.

He said: “The thing I like most about you is that you are way more than what meets the eye. Keep inspiring and never take off that invisible crown.”

So on top of being an amazing stylist and on hand photographer, I tried to tell ya that I was also a pretty good birthday date as well @mskianaalexis lol. The thing I like most about you is that you are way more than what meets the eye. Keep inspiring and never take off that invisible crown. Happy Jordan Year Ki! ♍️🍊👑 A post shared by Romeo Miller (@romeomiller) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Watch the sneak peek for Growing Up Hip Hop — which includes a news headline reading “Angela Simmons Splits From Baby Daddy” — below.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.