Will Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller end up back together on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Could Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller end up back together on Growing Up Hip Hop? Some fans certainly hope so.

This season has made it obvious to viewers that the pair have a strong bond with each other and care for each other dearly.

Both are executive producers on the show and Romeo has spoken in the past how they hope to continue growing the franchise together.

But could something more come out of it?

Last year Angela hinted that she might be planning a wedding special where fans would get to see her and fiance Sutton Tennyson, the father of her son Sutton Jr, get married.

However, there were rumors earlier in the summer that the pair had split up.

Last week Romeo Miller appeared to be nostalgic about his past relationship with Angela.

And he revealed in the clip below that he would have given her babies if she had wanted them.

Some fans have been hoping that the pair will get back together.

Atlanta businessman Tennyson is a convicted felon who reportedly spent time in prison at least twice.

One fan said: “Romeo is a GOOD man and deserves someone who loves him as deeply as Angela does.”

Do you think Angela and Romeo make a good couple? Or is she better with Tennyson?

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.