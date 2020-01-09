Angela burns Tony’s things in this Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive

Life After Lockup couple Angela and Tony are at odds. She found some incriminating evidence on his phone, and in last week’s season premiere, she put him and his stuff out.

Angela checked Tony’s phone and found some unwanted things in the messages. She is accusing him of cheating on her and lying to her, sleeping with “prostitutes” while he was claiming to be other places.

The claims aren’t far-fetched given that when Love After Lockup ended last season, Tony was walking into a hotel room with some women presumably waiting. There was even a call he took from Angela while he pretended to be somewhere else.

In the exclusive preview for Friday’s episode of Life After Lockup, Angela is seen burning all of Tony’s belongings in a fire pit outside of her home.

Last week, she packed up his stuff and told him to get out. She said that if he didn’t return by dark, she was going to burn it all.

She followed through and in the clip, Tony returns as Angela is sitting by the fire. He asks if those are his things, and she confirms they are. Now, Tony is in a bad situation because Angela wants him out, and he was paroled to her address.

Tony starts with the sweet-talking apologies. He wants Angela to forgive him and move on with their life together. All new promises are being made, but she isn’t quick to buy them again.

This isn’t the first time Tony has done her wrong, but sadly, it looks like it won’t be the last either.

Will Angela and Tony move forward and continue their Life After Lockup relationship, or will things end with ashes and broken promises?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.