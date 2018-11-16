Angela and Tony from Love After Lockup: Where are they now?

Angela and Tony from Season 1 of Love After Lockup appeared to have the least contact of all the couples featured.

He was still locked up when the season ended, leaving her wondering what would happen next. Their story is featured tonight on Love After Lockup: Our Story, coinciding with Scott and Lizzie’s as well.

Previously on the show, viewers saw Angela stuffing away cash to send to her “hot” younger prison boyfriend, Tony. She was making sure he was able to get everything he wanted from commissary while living on very little on the outside. Angela’s son was not impressed with the way things were going and he said as much.

Tony was supposed to be released and Angela went to meet him at the bus stop. Of course, he never arrived and she was let down. When confiding in a friend, the news she got was startling. After hearing what Brenda (the friend) had to say, Love After Lockup viewers worried that Tony had played Angela and was going to just disappear when he was let out into the real world.

There was no resolution at the end of Season 1 of Love After Lockup, but that wasn’t the last of Angela and Tony. Season 2 of the show is set to begin in just a few weeks and the couple will be a part of it. Fans will get to see what happened over the last few months and find out where they are today.

It looks like Tony is finally out and Angela will have a shot at a relationship with her younger man. Will these two be able to work things out, or did he just use her to keep himself comfortable on the inside while he served his time?

Love After Lockup: Our Story airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WeTV.