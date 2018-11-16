Scott and Lizzie from Love After Lockup: Where are they now?

Scott and Lizzie were featured on Season 1 of Love After Lockup and their “Our Story” episode will be airing tonight.

Their tale was one that left viewers with their jaws on the floor, especially with all of the details that were revealed in the last few episodes of the season.

This couple didn’t get their happily ever after like some of the other couples. In fact, Lizzie was kept in prison and Scott was left waiting for her. It was heartbreaking to watch what he was doing for his lady love despite her reluctance to commit to anything.

A lot of Scott’s money was spent trying to appease Lizzie. He had sent several thousands of dollars for her books in prison. This allowed her to purchase things she wanted like snacks and other things that were above and beyond the basics that were given to the prisoners. On top of that, he also paid for her legal bills and it was not cheap.

When Love After Lockup viewers last saw Scott and Lizzie, they were headed back to the same position they have been in for years. She was serving more time instead of being released and he was hopelessly waiting for the woman he loved.

However, there is more to the story and Love After Lockup viewers are going to get to see more of what happened between Scott and Lizzie. It was recently announced that they will be back for Season 2 of the show. This time, she will be a free woman learning to adjust to her new life on the outside.

Season 2 of Love After Lockup released the trailer and it shows Lizzie’s daughter pleading with Scott to not give her mother more money. There is also a scene where he is down on one knee proposing to her and she asks him to get up.

Is this relationship doomed? Did Lizzie just use Scott to make it through her sentence and get everything she could before dumping him?

Love After Lockup: Our Story airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WeTV.