America’s Got Talent Season 14, episode 8: Judge Cuts begin with Brad Paisley

The America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts are set to begin with Season 14, Episode 8 on Tuesday night. This is where the acts that made it to the next round get another chance to impress the judge’s panel.

New judge Julianne Hough gave her Golden Buzzer to singer Luke Islam during the last episode of the show. Luke and the first four Golden Buzzer winners have advanced all the way to the live shows, so they won’t appear in the Judge Cut episodes.

Celebrity judges join AGT

For each of the AGT Judge Cut episodes, a celebrity judge will join the panel. They also get to press the Golden Buzzer for an act that they enjoy on the stage.

We’re getting down to the wire. 😬#JudgeCuts start TONIGHT at 8/7c only on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/idOnXT4vo0 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 16, 2019

Country singer Brad Paisley will be the first guest judge as he joins Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell for Season 14, episode 8 on July 16.

For Judge Cuts 2, which airs on July 23, comedian Jay Leno will join the judge’s panel. That should be fun for Howie and it could give any of the comedy acts a nice advantage when it comes to the judging.

America votes on AGT live rounds

When the Judge Cut episodes have come to an end, it will finally be time for America to start weighing in on the summer 2019 acts. The live shows will turn the voting over to the NBC viewers, with those episodes beginning in August.

Self-proclaimed weirdos, the @Sentimentalists, are ready to bring the strange and unusual in their next performance. pic.twitter.com/VwYMKqeh5D — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 14, 2019

There have already been a lot of great acts to take the stage for AGT Season 14, but a lot of them will now have to prove that they have more to offer than what they presented so far. For comedy, animal, and dancing groups, that can be particularly challenging.

Don’t miss the all-new episode on July 16, as a lot of the best acts from the audition phase of the show are about to take the AGT stage again.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.