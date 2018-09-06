America’s Got Talent winners: Shin Lim works his magic, but who went through as Dunkin Save keeps one act safe

America’s Got Talent semi-finals winners are in, with the AGT judges revealing who went through to the finals.

In the previous episode, which aired on September 4, 11 acts performed in the first semifinals show.

On the latest episode, it was time to find out which acts America enjoyed the most.

Of the 11 acts, three would automatically advance based on America’s vote, five would be eliminated, and three would be up for the Dunkin’ Save.

Within the Dunkin’ Save, America would save one act, the judges would save the second act, and the third one would be going home. Would Shin Lim magic return for another performance?

Three AGT finalists

The three acts that America voted into the finals are Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, and Zurcaroh.

Five eliminated AGT acts

The five acts that were eliminated during the episode were Us The Duo, Amanda Mena, Junior New System, Makayla Phillips, and Front Pictures

Dunkin’ Save and Judges’ Save

The Dunkin’ Save would apply to the acts receiving the fourth, fifth, and sixth most votes from America. The three acts up for the vote of America during the Septemeber 5 episode were comedian Samuel J. Comroe, acrobats Duo Transcend, and children’s choir Voices of Hope.

Through the Dunkin Save, America voted for Samuel J. Comroe to advance to the finals. Then, during the Judge’s Save, Duo Transcend also advanced to the finals. This meant that Voices of Hope was going home.

The #AGTResults are in! ✔️ Who’s ready to see which 5 make it to the #AGTFinale? pic.twitter.com/kLeoFErqlq — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2018

The September 5 AGT finalists

Summarizing the September 5 America’s Got Talent recap, the five acts that have advanced to the AGT finals are Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, and Zurcaroh.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.