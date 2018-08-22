Dunkin’ Save on America’s Got Talent: How it works with live votes

Dunkin’ Save returns on America’s Got Talent for the August 22 episode. There were 12 acts that performed in the quarterfinals during the August 21 episode, and on Wednesday night seven of them will advance to the semifinals of the live shows.

America voted on which acts should make it through, and the all-new results show reveals what happened — with the added twist of the Dunkin’ Save. But how does it work?

At the beginning of the August 22 results show, host Tyra Banks will relay which acts finished with the sixth, seventh, and eighth most votes from the previous night. Those three acts will be up for the Dunkin’ Save.

During the hour-long show, fans will get to vote on which of the three acts they feel should advance to the semifinals.

THE VOTES ARE IN! Find out who moves on when @Illusionists7 and @light_balance take the stage for #AGTResults TONIGHT 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/LHWLolzfey — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 22, 2018

NBC viewers in the East and Central time zones will get to watch the show live, but viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones will have to follow along online. This can be done on AGT’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Once the Dunkin’ Save acts have been announced by Tyra Banks, viewers and social media users will only have a few minutes to place their votes.

This can be done on the official AGT app, which is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

Once the show has pushed five acts through to the semifinals, America’s Got Talent will reveal the winner of the Dunkin’ Save. That act becomes the sixth performer that is safe for the night. Then, the judges choose between the other two acts, deciding which one should move on to the next performance show.

Make sure to tune in live at 8/7c on Wednesday night (August 22), because there are a lot of exciting acts hoping that America has saved them.

This includes Makayla Phillips (video above), The Sacred Riana, and even The Savitsky Cats. Only seven of the 12 acts will survive to perform in the semifinals.

What did America decide? Who will America help with the Dunkin’ Save?

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.