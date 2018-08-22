America’s Got Talent recap: What just happened on AGT’s second semifinals show?

America’s Got Talent recap of the latest episode includes some memorable performances. This was the second quarterfinals show, with 12 acts competing for just seven spots in the semifinals.

The audience at home will vote on these 12 acts overnight, with a new results show airing August 22 on NBC. Singer Makayla Phillips and magician The Sacred Riana were the standout acts of the night and at least the latter had many asking “What just happened on AGT?”

Last week, seven acts advanced to the next round, led by acts like magician Shin Lim, musical group We Three, and comedian Vicki Barbolak. Which acts from August 21 will end up joining them?

Makayla Phillips

Leading off the show with one of the possible contenders to win the $1 million prize was a good decision by producers of the show. This time, she performed Issues by Julia Michaels, and the performance is shown in the video below.

Da Republik

The dance group returned for another performance. Da Republik, the Dominican dance crew, took it to another level during this episode. Songs during the dance were by singers Missy Elliott and Twista (featuring Pitbull). The emotional performance is definitely one that people are going to remember from this episode.

Noah Guthrie

The former Glee actor was back with an original song called Show Me Some Mercy. It was a risk at this point of the show, but it paid off in the opinion of judge Simon Cowell.

While Heidi Klum agreed with Simon, Mel B and Howie Mandel felt it might have been too much of a risk. Now it’s up to the audience.

Yumbo Dump

More sound effects from the bellies of the members of Yumbo Dump arrived during the August 21 episode. Simon and Heidi gave them red X’s early on, with Simon taking it back at the end. Heidi kept her X up and this was again an act that could have some fans loving it and others hating it. Check it out in the video below.

Samuel J. Comroe

The comedian switched up his performance a bit and moved it away from his disability and toward a dog, he said he adopted with his wife. It was a good change of pace for Samuel J. Comroe, leading to a lot of cheering and laughter from the judges and the audience.

Voices of Hope (children’s choir)

Performing A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, Voice of Hope raised the bar on their previous performances. This is definitely an act to keep an eye on and one that America might fall in love with all over again.



The Savitsky Cats

The acrobatic cats have returned! This time, it was a mixed bag of tricks to a theme, but some of it looked familiar to past performances on the show. The video below shows the cats in action. It got a lot of laughter from the judges and the audience, but was it enough to advance in the live shows?

Glennis Grace

Yet another song from The Greatest Showman has appeared this season. Glennis Grace presented her take on Never Enough from the film. It led to a standing ovation from Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. Did Glennis separate herself from the other singing acts this season?

The Sacred Riana

The terrifying magician returned for another intriguing performance. The video speaks for itself, as seen below, as she does have a talent on stage. But will America vote for an act that continues to scare them?

Quin and Misha

The 71-year-old dancer was back for another performance with her partner. This was the golden buzzer act of celebrity judge Martina McBride this summer. Below is the video of her latest performance. Was it good enough to make it to the semifinals?

Front Pictures

This was an interesting night for the multimedia and virtual reality artists. An exploration of a haunted house served as the focal point of the August 21 performance. It was really impressive and the judges felt that way as well. Take a look at the full performance in the video below.

Duo Transcend

The trapeze duo that continues to do well with audiences and the judges returned for another performance. This will be the first time that America gets to vote on the high-flying act.

It was a great act to close out the show. The judges reacted well to the newest act, which is seen in the video below.

Now it’s up to America to vote on the performances from the August 21 episode of America’s Got Talent. The results show will take place on August 22, revealing which seven acts have advanced to the semifinals.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8/7c.