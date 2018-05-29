Who is magician Shin Lim on America’s Got Talent? Watch his incredible trick!

Magician Shin Lim appears during the America’s Got Talent season premiere — which showcases one of his incredible tricks.

Seen below in the video, Lim does close-up magic with host Tyra Banks. After having her sign a card, he proceeds to have the card disappear and reappear in different places. Tyra and the four AGT judges were shocked and the audience continuously gasped as he controlled the stage with his act.

Can you figure out how he does it?

So who is magician Shin Lim on America’s Got Talent? The Huffington Post called him “The #1 slight of hand artist in the world” during a 2016 interview. Before that, and since, Lim has been posting videos on YouTube to entertain his audience.

How Lim got into doing card tricks as actually a good advertisement for YouTube. He explained that he used to spend a lot of time self-learning how to do tricks by watching the videos. His brother gets some of the credit after showing Lim a trick back in the day, before telling him to figure out how it worked by watching YouTube videos.

Lim actually calls himself a “Sleight of Hand Artist” and prefers not to be labeled as a magician. His website calls what he does “the art of illusion”.

While what Lim does on stage may appear to be magic, he explains it as carefully choreographed routines. No matter what it’s called, Lim has become very good at what he does on the stage. Is it good enough to win the summer 2018 season of America’s Got Talent?

Shin Lim previously featured on Penn and Teller: Fool Us, where he performed the incredible trick below — and managed to fool the legendary magicians:

If the video presented by NBC is a hint and what’s to come from Shin Lim on America’s Got Talent this season, then television viewers are in for a real treat. It’s possible that one of the four judges even gives him the golden buzzer during the season premiere. As a reminder, the golden buzzer means an act automatically advances all the way to the live shows.

Shin Lim is also super-active on Instagram and Facebook, where you can catch up with a lot of his latest tricks.

The America’s Got Talent season premiere airs tonight at 8pm PT/ET. The two-hour auditions show is on NBC and returns for the second episode on June 5.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.