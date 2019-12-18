Amber Portwood’s arrest is the focus of upcoming Teen Mom OG season

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s arrest from this summer plays a prominent role on the upcoming season of the show.

While Dr. Drew didn’t reveal when the new season would air, it’s clear that the cast has one thing in mind – Amber’s arrest from this summer.

The trailer aired during last night’s reunion special for Teen Mom 2. Here, all of the Teen Mom OG stars shared their thoughts on Amber’s arrest and the shock of her being labeled as someone, who would try to hit Andrew Glennon with a machete.

You can watch the brief trailer below in the embedded tweet.

Surprise! 🎁 @CatelynnLowell stopped by the #TeenMom2 Reunion with a special sneak peek from the next season of #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/mCXiQ4CCiE — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 18, 2019

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Amber was arrested in July of this year after she was accused of attacking her boyfriend, Andrew. It was revealed that the two were fighting after they missed the July 4th fireworks.

Then, it was revealed that she allegedly attacked him while he was holding their son James – first with a shoe, and then with a machete. While Amber Portwood somewhat denied these allegations in a sit-down interview with Dr. Drew, she couldn’t say much about whether she had lost her temper and flipped out.

In September, disturbing audio was leaked where Amber supposedly threatens Andrew. Here, she threatens to stab him and fans thought she sounded crazy.

Many called on MTV to cut her out of the show, as they didn’t want the network to pay her a large salary for her time on the show. But based on the trailer for the upcoming season, she’s still very much a part of the MTV show in some capacity.

Amber, Andrew, Gary Shirley, Christina, James, and Leah were not in the trailer for the upcoming season of the show.

Teen Mom OG is returning to MTV soon.