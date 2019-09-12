Amber Portwood caught on audio threatening to stab Andrew: Disturbing recording shocks fans

Amber Portwood is trying to clear her name, but it sounds like Teen Mom OG fans haven’t heard the whole story. In newly leaked audio from the Portwood home, Amber is heard calling Andrew names and threatens to physically hurt him.

Just some background information about the audio — Andrew had reportedly woken her up for an appointment when she flipped out. She got angry about Andrew having cameras in the house, as they had installed cameras in the home when they were in California for a month earlier this year. However, Amber saw it as an invasion of privacy because she’s on television.

The audio is question starts at around the 5-minute mark and runs for about 2 1/2 minutes in the YouTube embed below. We should warn you that the audio is very aggressive and contains foul language.

In the recording, Amber can be heard calling Andrew a “fat-ass” and threatens to stab him. She also claims that she isn’t going to watch James because Andrew woke her up.

Needless to say, fans are shocked to hear this audio. For a while, Andrew has been slammed for making Amber look bad. Earlier this week, Amber told her story on the Teen Mom OG reunion special. Even though she couldn’t share everything because of her legal team, Amber made it seem like she would never attack Andrew with a machete.

This audio is kinda shocking to me. I love Amber and her story, but the things she was saying & the words she were using were shocking and hurtful. Regardless of what Andrew did. Those words were not necessary. I just don’t know what I think. #TeenMomOG https://t.co/x0Gk96vKLh — Matthew Lewis (@iammatthew1997) September 13, 2019

Just heard the audio of #AmberPortwood attacking #Andrew. He really shouldn't worry about people not believing him. Amber has a track record of abusing men. It's not safe for James to be around her full time. She can't be trusted to stay on her meds. — Debra (@DebraRn725) September 13, 2019

Now that the audio reveals another side to Amber, including one where she appears to have no problem threatening to stab Andrew, fans may be wondering if she needs serious help.

In the leaked recording, she also tells Andrew that no one will believe him. She uses the argument that she’s 5 foot 2 inches and a woman. This was the exact same argument she used when she went after Gary during an earlier season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.