Amber Portwood arrest: Andrew accused of shading Teen Mom OG star using baby James

Amber Portwood was arrested earlier this month. She was accused and charged with domestic assault after she reportedly hit Andrew with a shoe and tried to knock a door down with a machete. Portwood has been ordered to stay away from both her boyfriend Andrew Glennon and her son James.

Over the past month, Amber has been forced to keep to herself. While she has been on social media a few times, she’s mostly stayed quiet. This means that no one has heard her side of the story just yet.

On Instagram, Andrew Glennon recently posted a quote, which read, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.” In the caption, he wrote, “except baby James.”

It makes sense that fans would see this as a dig at Amber. Not only is he bringing up baby James knowing that she can’t see him, but he’s also saying that he has a clean conscience after everything that has happened.

“Shots fired,” one follower wrote to Andrew over this post, to which Andrew replied, “No shots fired.”

Apparently, he doesn’t see the post as being rude to Amber or as firing digs her way. He still has his fair share of supporters given Amber’s past behavior and the arrest over domestic violence.

“I don’t understand why people are accusing Andrew of this and that. Amber has a history of being abusive. There’s no indication he ever cheated but even if he did she should not have thrown anything at him or gone after him with a machete. She’s atrocious and should be fired,” one person pointed out.

Right now, Amber has yet to share her side of the story but the MTV crew has been in Indiana capturing everything she’s going through and being there for her.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.