All Rise Season 1 release date: When does the show premiere on TV in fall 2019?

A new courtroom drama is headed to CBS this fall when the new 2019 television season kicks off. All Rise joins the ranks of other fantastic legal shows like Bull, FBI, and Blue Bloods on the network.

So, what makes the new show different than all the other legal/courtroom dramas? Based on a press release it is all about perspective.

CBS has shared the new show “follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.”

In the trailer, viewers witness how the newly appointed judge, Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), looks at the legal system in a different, more hopeful light. She sees the person, not the crime, which is going to cause a slew of issues in her new job.

Lola’s perspective will also show the good in people and the value of not judging a book by its cover.

“Lola sees the person first, not the crime. We’re always looking for the ‘Lola coaster’ moment when she decides to turn left instead of right. If she inadvertently breaks something, she has to adjust because somebody’s freedom is at stake,” executive producer Greg Spottiswood shared with TV Insider.

Fans can tell from the preview clip that Lola is playing by her own rules in the courtroom. She is so convinced a defendant is innocent; she forces a trial, as opposed to letting the defendant take an already agreed-upon plea deal.

The lawyers are not pleased with Lola, but it is her courtroom, her rules, and her decision.

The premise may sound like every other feel-good law drama, but All Rise has a talented cast that takes it to the next level. A story is only as good as those who execute it, and All Rise is full of some of the best actors around.

Hart of Dixie heartthrob, Wilson Bethel, plays prosecutor Mark Callan. He is good friends with Lola thanks to their time together in the district attorney’s office.

Mark has the same passion and outlook on life as Lola. Fans can expect him to be her sounding board, as well as find himself in hot water for his ethics.

CSI fan-favorite Marg Helgenberger plays seasoned judge Lisa Benner, who is looking to rein in Lola.

Lisa was once a progressive trailblazer, but the system has broken her down over the years. Lola will remind Lisa of how she was when she first got appointed to the bench.

Broadway actresses Ruthie Ann Miles and Lindsay Mendez, former The Flash star Jessica Camacho, and new-comer J. Alex Brinson round out the fabulous cast.

The new CBS courtroom drama All Rise might seem like all the other legal shows around, but the trailer is proving it has something different.

There is a certain heart that comes through in the short clip. Hopefully, the same dynamic will shine through when the series hits the airwaves.

All Rise will air on Mondays at 9/8c on CBS. The series premiere is on September 23, 2019.