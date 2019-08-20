The Goldbergs Season 7 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

ABC has announced The Goldbergs Season 7 release date. Fans of the hit comedy won’t have to wait too much longer for the sitcom’s return. It is back in fall 2019!

Another season of hilarious antics of the Goldberg family is on the horizon. The comedy based on the real-life 80s childhood of Adam F. Goldberg has become a Wednesday night staple for ABC.

Each week, fans tune in to see how much mom Beverly Goldberg will smother her children. Viewers also love to hear how many times dad Murry, played by the talented Jeff Garlin, refers to his offspring as morons.

The humor is always front and center in the sitcom. However, there is also an underlying message full of love and family.

Despite all the heated moments, crazy shenanigans and war of words blowout fights, the Goldberg family is all about having each other backs.

One aspect that keeps fans tuned in each week is the connection between the comedy and Adam’s real-life childhood. At the end of each episode, one of two things happens to clue viewers into real-life events versus how specific events were portrayed on television.

Sometimes it is video footage of a real-life event side by side with the footage from the same event portrayed in the episode. Other times there is an onscreen character and their real-life persona talking about the episode.

For example, the real Beverly Goldberg and her onscreen counterpart, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey are often featured chatting about one of Beverly’s smothering actions.

What can fans expect from The Goldbergs Season 7?

The cast is back at work on Season 7 of The Goldbergs. Sean Giambrone, who plays young Adam, shared a picture of himself as Adam, alongside a teenage photo of the real Adam to announce the first day of filming.

Hayley Orrantia, who plays Erica, has shared several Instagram stories of her back in action. One included a reveal the comedy was shooting at Disneyland. Troy Gentile, who plays Barry, shared a photo of him in character on the first day of work.

Adam F. Goldberg and company are keeping details of the new season under wraps. Each episode details a specific moment in the ’80s but it is not in chronological order. Therefore storylines don’t necessarily transcend from episode to episode.

Barry and Erica are both heading off to college in the new season. Their next chapter opens up a slew of new story possibilities. Not only for them but for Adam, Beverly, Murry, and Pops too.

Adam will be the only child in the house. He will be the sole focus of his smother, who will be lost with two of her children being away at college. Murry hides his emotions, but he too will be affected by only having one child under his roof.

When is The Goldbergs Season 7 release date?

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to relive the 80’s nostalgia with The Goldbergs. ABC has announced the release date for The Goldbergs Season 7 is Wednesday, September 25th.

The hit comedy is staying put on Wednesday nights, where it has become a staple since Season 2.

ABC has become the place to be for some mid-week laughs. The Goldbergs is one of the reasons the network has had such success with creating must-see comedies on hump day.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC.