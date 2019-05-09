The Goldbergs: What is the meaning of JTP on the show?

The Goldbergs has a big moment during Season 6, Episode 23, as The JTP graduated from high school. It also led to a situation where a lot of viewers were looking for reminders about the meaning of the term.

JTP goes all the way back to Season 2 of the show, which has taken place during the 1980s. This is an ABC comedy that is all about celebrating the nostalgia from that decade.

The Goldbergs Season 6 finale just aired on May 8, where The JTP was featured, but there is also some worrisome news. ABC has not renewed the show for a Season 7 yet, which could possibly mean that this latest episode was a series finale.

What is the meaning of JTP on The Goldbergs?

The JTP is an acronym for The Jenkintown Posse on The Goldbergs. It’s the nickname that a group of kids gave themselves as they worked their way through high school in the 1980s.

Breaking it down, the JTP includes the characters of Barry Goldberg (Big Tasty), Geoff Schwartz, (Madman Schwartz), Rob Smith (Naked Rob), Andy Cogan (The Ladies’ Man), and Matthew Bradley (Matty Ice).

Barry Goldberg is played by actor Troy Gentile, who has been a main component of the show since it began. Other main cast members of The Goldbergs are Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as the narrator and adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Has The Goldbergs been canceled? Will The JTP come to an end with the Season 6 finale? There are a lot of questions about the show and whether the brass at ABC will decide to order a new season of the show. The network should make an official announcement about its intentions within the next few weeks.

The Goldbergs aired at 8/7c Wednesday nights on ABC.