Love Island USA renewed for Season 2 on CBS

Love Island USA has been renewed for Season 2 on CBS. The network announced earlier today the reality TV show where hot singles are looking for love in a Fiji villa would be back next summer.

CBS president Kelly Kahl shared in a statement that the Love Island audience has an intense passion for the show. Although ratings for the show have been underwhelming at best, the social media engagement from Love Island USA fans has been off the charts.

Plus, Love Island USA has helped expand the network’s demographic audience. The show has brought in young female viewers, which is an audience the network has been trying to crack for years.

The fan enthusiasm, as well as the creative execution for the show, made it a no brainer for CBS to renew Love Island USA for a second season. It is slated to hit the airwaves in the summer of 2020.

CBS did not mention if it will stick with the five-night a week for four-week schedule it did with the premiere season or if a new schedule will be created.

However, one reason fan engagement is so high is that the show airs so much. The frequency has kept viewers interested peaked.

There are only a handful of episodes left in the premiere season of Love Island USA. Next Wednesday, August 7th, one lucky couple will be crowned the winner of $100,000.

Yes, the islanders are not only on the reality TV show looking for love. There is also a nice cash prize at the end.

FIRST LOOK: The girls spill ALL the tea about Weston. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/njt2UhVKLf — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 1, 2019

CBS has a hit on their hands with Love Island USA. The network is bringing it back, much to fans delight.

As the final days of the current season play out, who do you think will find lasting love? Which couple has the best odds at taking home the cash?

Love Island USA airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.